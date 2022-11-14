Restored figurehead unveiled at Star of India's 159th birthday celebration

A restored figurehead for the Star of India, the world's oldest active sailing ship, was unveiled Sunday as sailing enthusiasts gathered at the Maritime Museum of San Diego for the vessel's 159th birthday celebration.

The museum is planning to install the restored Euterpe figurehead on the Star of India's bow in the next few months. The legendary vessel will set sail again a year from now, Nov. 11 and 12, 2023, according to a press release.

It was originally built in 1863, and has sailed around the globe 21 times since then. The ship first arrived in America's Finest City back in 1927.

The Maritime Museum of San Diego first made historical renovations to the vessel, which was originally called Euterpe, in 1951. Euterpe is the Greek goddess of music and poetry.

The museum's diligent staff and volunteers make sure the Star of India stays in tip-top shape.

“Star of India is an icon in San Diego and this birthday celebration is a day to honor all supporters including volunteers, members, donors, staff, educators, students, partners and the out-of-town visitors and locals that support our mission with attendance and participation in the museum experience,” says Raymond Ashley, the President and CEO of the Maritime Museum of San Diego.

Visitors had the opportunity to come aboard the Star of India during Sunday's celebration.

Showing off the restored Euterpe figurehead was the highlight of the event. The single, solid piece of pine was originally carved by George Sutherland, a shipyard worker in one of the Glasgow, Scotland, boatyards in the 1860s. Coincidentally, a man named George Sutherland was tasked with the restoration project.

Today's Mr. Sutherland has no relation to the original carver; however, the museum says he is dedicated to his craft and passionate about woodworking.

The museum says the last time the figurehead was removed from the ship for repairs was in 1988.

To learn more about the Star of India's storied history, head to the Maritime Museum of San Diego's website.