Residents evacuated due to SWAT situation in Rancho Bernardo

Nia Watson
Posted at 10:21 AM, Feb 05, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Residents in a portion of Rancho Bernardo were evacuated from their homes Saturday morning after police said a man started shooting inside his garage.

San Diego Police began telling people living near the 17000 block of Robinia Court to stay in their homes around 9 a.m. Police later said neighbors in the immediate vicinity were evacuated.

According to San Diego Police, a SWAT team responded to the area after receiving reports of a man shooting a gun inside his garage.

Police said the man's girlfriend and sister were inside the home when the shots erupted, but were later evacuated to safety. Neither of the women were injured, according to police.

Authorities are currently making attempts to contact the man who, as of 11:30 a.m., hadn't been heard from in an hour. At this time, it's unclear why the man began shooting.


This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
