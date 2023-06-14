Report: Wet winter creates issues for beach water quality across California

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An unusually wet winter led to water quality challenges at California beaches, according to an annual report released Wednesday by an environmental group, which determined that only two beaches statewide -- including one in San Diego County -- were worthy of spots on its coveted "honor roll" of clean water conditions.

In 2021, 50 beaches landed on Heal the Bay's honor roll, which is included in the group's annual Beach Report Card. The only two earning the designation for the 2022-23 season were Point Loma Lighthouse in San Diego County and Bean Hollow State Beach in San Mateo County.

The report noted that beach water quality remained very good during dry weather across the state. Overall, 95% of California beaches reviewed by Heal the Bay received letter grades of A or B. The group assigns the grades based on levels of fecal-indicator bacterial pollution.

Despite the overall good ratings, group officials said researchers "remain deeply concerned about ocean water quality," noting that "polluted waters pose a significant health risk to millions of people in California."

"As climate change continues to bring weather whiplash, our water woes will swing from scarcity to pollution. This year, record precipitation produced major impacts on water quality across Coastal California," said Tracy Quinn, president and CEO of Heal the Bay, said in a statement. "Now more than ever, we must prioritize multi-benefit projects to manage stormwater as both a water quality and supply solution, all while ensuring that the public is kept informed of risks to public health."

Playa Blanca near Tijuana and the Santa Monica Pier tied for first place on Heal the Bay's dubious "Beach Bummers" list, which tallies the most polluted beaches in the state.

The Tijuana River Mouth in San Diego County placed sixth on the list.

In a statement, San Diego County's Land Use and Environment Group communications officer said the county uses a more technologically advance and accurate method for testing the water than Heal the Bay did for its latest report. However, the spokesperson did acknowledge the yearslong problem of transboundary sewage flows impacting water quality in South Bay beaches.

You can read the county's full statement below:

"San Diego County is committed to providing the public the most accurate beach-water sampling results as quickly as possible to ensure beachgoers can make an informed decision on whether it is safe for them to enter the water. We are partners in pursing healthy water recreational opportunities with a shared goal of no pollution at the beaches and bays.

"We are surprised that, in its recent report card, Heal the Bay would call for San Diego County to use a lesser water-testing method considering Heal the Bay’s stated mission is to make coastal waters and watersheds safe, healthy and clean.

"The ddPCR method being used by the County was approved by the California Department of Public Health and the U.S. EPA and is a technologically advanced and more accurate method that underwent rigorous testing, analysis, and extensive review. It has confirmed water contamination that has existed for years which helps policy makers locally, nationally, and internationally understand the impacts to our local community and drive policy decisions and funding appropriations that will support fixing the root cause of the transboundary sewage flows -- failing infrastructure and treatment capacity.

"South San Diego County beach and bay water quality conditions are uniquely impacted by environmental factors such as transboundary sewage flows from Mexico, and infrastructure failures in Mexico or at the South Bay International Treatment Plant.

"Water-contact closures are independent of any testing methods per state requirements. If sewage is known through reported spills, sight or smells, the impacted waters are closed for recreational contact."

You can view the full report card from Heal the Bay here.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.