Red panda makes history as first cub born at San Diego Zoo in almost 2 decades

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Zoo is marking a major milestone. Guests at the zoo caught a glimpse of the first red panda born at the zoo since 2006.

The cub, which has yet to be named, was born on June 9 to first-time parents Adira and Lucas.

“The birth of any animal is always an emotional experience, but for a species that hasn’t conceived in so long, this moment is even more remarkable,” said Erika Kohler, senior vice president & executive director of the San Diego Zoo.

“Every birth carries so much weight, so this cub provides hope for everyone working to save this important Asian species.”

According to the zoo, newborn red panda cubs usually nurse for 13 to 22 weeks.

Around six to seven weeks of age, cubs become more active and begin to explore their surroundings, the zoo said.

