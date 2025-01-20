Red Flag Warning in effect for parts of San Diego County, 80K+ could lose power

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for San Diego County's inland valleys and mountain areas early Monday morning.
According to NWS, the warning is in effect from 8 a.m. Monday to 10 p.m. Tuesday, bringing strong, gusty winds and low relative humidity for portions of the county.
NWS' 3:40 a.m. advisory indicates winds were blowing northeast at speeds between 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. In canyons and areas with "favored coastal slopes," the gusts could be as fast as 75 mph.
The advisory states the relative humidity Monday afternoon was projected to be 10% to 15%, dropping around 5% to 8% on Tuesday.
"If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior," the advisory says.
NWS pinpointed the Palomar and Descanso Ranger Districts of the Cleveland National Forest as high-wind areas.
A high wind warning will go into effect for the same areas from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, per NWS. The service warned of winds blowing over trees and power lines, indicating there's a potential for power outages.
"Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," the NWS says.
San Diego Gas & Electric is once again issuing public safety power shutoffs due to the high fire risk. As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 933 customers in the Boulevard, Campo Reservation and Descanso areas had their power shutoff.
SDGE estimates a little over 82,000 customers could be impacted during this Red Flag warning.
The following communities face the potential power shutoffs:
- Alpine
- Barona Reservation
- Borrego Springs
- Campo
- Capitan Grande Reservation
- East San Juan Capistrano
- El Cajon
- Escondido
- Fallbrook
- Jacumba
- Jamul
- Julian
- La Jolla Reservation
- La Posta Reservation
- Lakeside
- Los Coyotes Reservation
- Manzanita Reservation
- Mesa Grande Reservation
- Pala Reservation
- Pauma and Yuima Reservation
- Pauma Valley
- Pechanga Reservation
- Poway
- Ramona
- Ranchita
- Rancho Bernardo
- Rancho Santa Fe
- Rincon Reservation
- San Diego
- San Marcos
- San Pasqual Reservation
- Santa Ysabel
- Santa Ysabel Reservation
- Santee
- Sycuan Reservation
- Valley Center
- Viejas Reservation
- Warner Springs
Follow this link for live updates from SDGE. You can head to the NWS website for more information about the watches and warnings our area is facing.