Red Flag Warning in effect for parts of San Diego County, 80K+ could lose power

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for San Diego County's inland valleys and mountain areas early Monday morning.

According to NWS, the warning is in effect from 8 a.m. Monday to 10 p.m. Tuesday, bringing strong, gusty winds and low relative humidity for portions of the county.

NWS' 3:40 a.m. advisory indicates winds were blowing northeast at speeds between 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. In canyons and areas with "favored coastal slopes," the gusts could be as fast as 75 mph.

The advisory states the relative humidity Monday afternoon was projected to be 10% to 15%, dropping around 5% to 8% on Tuesday.

"If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior," the advisory says.

NWS pinpointed the Palomar and Descanso Ranger Districts of the Cleveland National Forest as high-wind areas.

A high wind warning will go into effect for the same areas from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, per NWS. The service warned of winds blowing over trees and power lines, indicating there's a potential for power outages.

"Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," the NWS says.

San Diego Gas & Electric is once again issuing public safety power shutoffs due to the high fire risk. As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 933 customers in the Boulevard, Campo Reservation and Descanso areas had their power shutoff.

SDGE estimates a little over 82,000 customers could be impacted during this Red Flag warning.

The following communities face the potential power shutoffs:



Alpine

Barona Reservation

Borrego Springs

Campo

Capitan Grande Reservation

East San Juan Capistrano

El Cajon

Escondido

Fallbrook

Jacumba

Jamul

Julian

La Jolla Reservation

La Posta Reservation

Lakeside

Los Coyotes Reservation

Manzanita Reservation

Mesa Grande Reservation

Pala Reservation

Pauma and Yuima Reservation

Pauma Valley

Pechanga Reservation

Poway

Ramona

Ranchita

Rancho Bernardo

Rancho Santa Fe

Rincon Reservation

San Diego

San Marcos

San Pasqual Reservation

Santa Ysabel

Santa Ysabel Reservation

Santee

Sycuan Reservation

Valley Center

Viejas Reservation

Warner Springs

Follow this link for live updates from SDGE. You can head to the NWS website for more information about the watches and warnings our area is facing.