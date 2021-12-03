Red dye for water circulation study to be visible in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego officials plan to dump red fluorescent dye into Mission Bay on Friday as part of a study on water circulation.

The red dye will be visible for about a week, according to the city, but the dye is nontoxic. Officials said the dye is made of rhodamine and is safe for use in drinking water and saltwater.

The red dye will naturally be absorbed into the bay and shouldn't leave any residue on beaches or have a long-term impact.

While the red dye is in the bay, there won't be any restrictions on public recreation or water activities, and contact with the water will be safe.

"We want to assure the public that even though the red dye may be visible at first, it is completely safe and won’t have any long-term effects on the environment," said Keli Balo, Assistant Deputy Director of the City’s Public Utilities Department. "The water circulation data we collect will help us improve Mission Bay and give us a tool to protect it for future generations of San Diegans."

During the study, the movement of the dye will be captured by drones and visual surveys. The city hopes to gain a better understanding of water circulation patterns in Mission Bay and the dispersion of contaminants that may enter from Rose Creek.

Officials plan to release the dye into the Rose Creek inlet of Mission Bay from the Mike Gotch Memorial Pedestrian Bridge, which is between Campland on the Bay and De Anza Cove.



