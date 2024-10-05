Rat infestation reported at safe sleeping site; City of San Diego pushing back

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Many people staying in O Lot, one of San Diego's safe sleeping sites, said it's anything but safe. On Friday, some even called the living conditions "inhumane." However, city officials are pushing back on those claims.

It's been a year since the O Lot Safe Sleeping Site opened on the edge of Balboa Park. It has about 400 tents—with space for two people each—giving the unhoused community a place to call home.

"I was grateful," said Rebecca Yunckes. "I still am grateful to have any place to stay that's inside a confined space."

Yunckes moved into O Lot about a month ago and said she's already starting to lose her patience.

"I just want to not wake up with rats staring me in the face," she told ABC 10News.

The San Diego Housing Emergency Alliance shared photos with ABC 10News that were apparently taken by residents in O Lot. They said the photos highlight the issue they've been dealing with—one they hope the city can help alleviate.

Residents there said the site is totally infested and claimed some rats were even found in the water supply.

The City of San Diego said there's no evidence that ever happened. Tony Gorizin, who's lived there for about a month, said he saw it firsthand.

"They removed the top of where the water filtration system is, and they all jumped out, and you could see that they were eating stuff and making nests there," Gorizin said. "That's when I realized — OK, that's why I'm sick."

Gorizin and others making the claim couldn't provide any specific photos of rats in the water supply, only the one above with a sign that says "DO NOT DRINK!!!"

More than 100 people living in O Lot signed a petition backing the claims, demanding "the infestation be immediately and safely eliminated."

City officials came back with this statement:

"There is no evidence of rodents found in drinking water at the O Lot Safe Sleeping site. The City was notified earlier this week by site operator Dreams For Change that a small, isolated group of rodents had been found near one drinking water dispenser at one of the four tiers at O Lot. Action was immediately taken to protect individuals and prevent future rodents:

· Out of an abundance of caution, water dispenser use was immediately halted and new dispensers are being delivered (despite no other evidence of rodents near other dispensers.) In the meantime, Dreams for Change has been directed to bring extra bottled water on site.

· The City contacted the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency to ensure all appropriate follow up action is taken. At this time, health officials have advised no further action is necessary.

· Today (Thursday) the City provided Dreams For Change with immediate corrective actions and has since also submitted a formal notice of correction to address the issue.

· Sites are located outdoors and program participants are provided with reminders and tips to keep their living areas clean to avoid the possibility of rodents or pests. Sites are also regularly sanitized and maintained.

· The City’s regular pest control vendor has been tapped for additional pest control measures.

· To suggest sleeping on the streets is safer than these sites is flat-out inappropriate. These spaces are lifeline to approximately 500 people coming out of the crisis-cycle to get stabilized and on a path toward housing. Those choosing to participate and have access to meals, restrooms, showers, shuttle transportation and basic medical care."

Additionally, Teresa Smith, CEO for Dreams For Change, the organization that operates the site, sent ABC 10News this statement Friday afternoon:

"In response to today’s accusations against the Safe Sleeping Program and Dreams For Change, Dreams For Change would like to provide the actual facts and clarity on the information provided during the press conference.

At no time were rats or other vermin found within the water and water tanks. The water tank is an enclosed sealed metal tank system with no access points to the water. The sealed tank, pumps and gauges are covered by a thick plastic covering for additional protection. Upon inspection, rodents were found under the plastic covering with NO DIRECT CONTACT TO WATER OR DISPENSER.

As one can imagine, the site is in an open field along canyons and certain pests are going to be expected. DFC and the City have taken multiple steps since the program began to mediate conditions presented in such an environment. These steps have included weekly health and safety inspections of participant sleeping areas, reporting of concerns to City officials, and contracted pest control onsite providing a range of responses.

Other statements that were false include the meal service. A City contractor provides the meals service for both breakfast and dinner. DFC’s staff inspects the meals upon delivery for quality and quantity to ensure quantities match daily order. Any concerns with the meals are immediately communicated to the meal service provider. At no time has DFC received any meals with infestations or “maggots”. The few concerns with the meals are a general dislike for certain items, menu discrepancies, and USDA recommended portions sizes not being full-filling enough. Case managers do work with the participants in accessing additional food resources when needed, additional fruits and vegetables beyond the meal service is provided, and have partnerships with Meals on Wheels for delivery for those who qualify.

WE have never under any circumstances have paid someone for favorable stories. We have never exited anyone from the program for speaking out and sharing their experience. We encourage open communication and provide multiple avenues for participants to express their concerns, file grievances and seek remediation.

DFC is disheartened by the on-going accusations of individuals who do not have all the facts and the impact this has on the participants’ well-being and mental health with such false statements and rumors. We understand during these election times, there are often people out to seek political gains on the backs of others versus taking the time to get to know the facts."

This comes as city councilmembers unanimously voted Tuesday to expand the Safe Sleeping Program by almost 50% to help offset the expected loss of about 600 shelter beds by the end of the year.

Those who live in O Lot hope to see major changes before that happens.

"A place called safe sleeping? It's not safe at all. There's a lot of things there that are not safe," Gorizin said.

