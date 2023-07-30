Ramona man dies at hospital while in San Diego Sheriff's custody

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 47-year-old Ramona man in San Diego County Sheriff's custody died at Scripps Mercy Hospital on Saturday.

On July 28, Jonathan McDowell was taken to the hospital after deputies found him unresponsive in his cell at George Bailey Detention Facility, according to SDCSD. Deputies called jail medical staff to provide medical aid, including CPR, Naloxone, and an AED device, until relieved by the Fire Department.

On Feb. 20, McDowell was arrested for assaulting a peace officer with a firearm, attempted murder, and committing a felony while on bail or release. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

"We extend our sympathies to the McDowell family and those affected by his death. A Sheriff's Family Liaison Officer will support the family as they deal with the loss of a loved one," the sheriff's department said.

The Citizen's Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) was notified of his death. The sheriff's homicide unit will conduct a thorough investigation. The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.