Public's help sought in Casa de Oro hit-and-run

CASA DE ORO (CNS) - The California Highway Patrol is asking for public help to find a hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously injured a woman lying on a roadway early Friday near a Casa de Oro intersection.

Around 12:40 a.m., a Honda Accord was westbound on Kenora Drive east of Kenwood Drive, just north of state Route 94, and approached a woman lying on the roadway when "the unidentified driver drove directly over the female pedestrian," said California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow.

The woman suffered major injuries and was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego. CHP Officer Jeff Christy said her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

According to the CHP, she is a homeless woman who lives in the area. Her age was not immediately available.

The CHP described the car as a white 1998-02 2-door Honda Accord with factory wheels and four tinted windows. It was last seen eastbound on Kenora toward South Bonita Street, Garrow said, adding that it may have front bumper and undercarriage damage.

Detectives plan to look at surveillance cameras in the area, Christy said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact CHP Investigator Travis Wirth at the CHP El Cajon area office, at 619-401-2000.