Property tax relief deadline for January flood victims set for wednesday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk officials Monday reminded flood survivors and property owners impacted by the January 2024 winter storms that applications for property tax relief must be received by 5 p.m., Wednesday.

According to the county, qualified property owners can have their upcoming property tax payment deferred without interest or penalty until the property is rebuilt. Property taxes can be reduced until the property is "restored to its condition prior to the storm damage," the statement read.

"My office is proactively doing everything possible to provide San Diego County flood survivors the maximum amount of property tax relief possible," said Jordan Marks, county assessor-recorder-county clerk. "We want them to focus their resources on repairing and rebuilding their homes, and not their upcoming property tax bills."

Homeowners and commercial property owners must have at least $10,000 in damage to their home or commercial property. Commercial property owners must have at least 20% loss of value to their property, the statement from Marks' office read.

The one-page application form is available at www.sdarcc.org. For assistance, email ARCCDR@sdcounty.ca.gov or call 619-531-6130.