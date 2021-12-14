Power outages reported in San Diego coastal neighborhoods

SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- Nearly 3,300 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in San Diego's coastal communities were without power Tuessday morning.

SDG&E's Outage Map, as of 6:30 a.m., showed power outages in Ocean Beach, Sunset Cliffs, Point Loma, the Midway District, and neighborhoods near San Diego International Airport.

It was unknown if the power outage was affecting airport operations.

The utility said the outage occurred around 5 a.m., with power restoration anticipated by 9 a.m.

Crews are assessing what caused the outage, SDG&E said.