Popular Coronado coffee cart to possibly close

CORONADO - A popular coffee cart in Coronado may be closing and people in the area are upset. Patrons said Amalo Brew Coffee provides coffee and snacks, along with a sense of community.

It's Friday afternoon and high school students are in line at Amalo Brew Coffee just outside the Coronado Public Library, including Eddie Gonzalez.

"Still you know the same vibe to see Alex," said Eddie. "It's almost like seeing an old friend every time."

Eddie's been coming to this coffee cart for the past six years but the coffee cart, which has been at this location for more than eight, may be closing.

"It all started with this little, I'm going to show it to you, this little sign that said "Save the Cart" that was made by a nine year old," said Alex Malo, the operator. "I feel like it was so powerful the message. So simple yet so powerful."

This fall, Malo said he met with the city of Coronado about rent payments. But that turned into what the city calls "outstanding permitting issues" and a push to increase hours to serve library patrons.

But Malo said he can't meet these requests. Along with running the cart, Malo works at the Marriott Hotel Restaurant in Coronado.

"I am a one man show," said Malo. "This is a family business meaning also family comes first. The amount of hours that I put in, or dedicate to this business in the morning and then what I dedicate at night to my other job, make it very difficult for me to be here over the amount of hours that they were requesting."

For patrons like Eddie, it's a disappointing move.

"It doesn't feel the same coming into the library and then not having his shop here," said Eddie. "I would be very sad."

Malo said the city gave him about one more month to keep his coffee cart open. He's preparing to speak to the city council in January about his concerns.