Poll: San Diegans rate President Joe Biden's debate performance as poor

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The majority of San Diegans rate President Joe Biden's debate performance as poor, according to a new poll.

57 percent of San Diegans asked say they rate President Joe Biden’s performance on the debate stage as poor while 45 percent of those asked rated former President Trump’s performance as poor.

A total of 35 percent of likely voters in San Diego say they’d vote for Donald Trump, while 50 percent of likely voters say they’d vote for Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, a total of 36 percent of voters said they’d vote for Mayor Todd Gloria, while 23 percent said they’d vote for Larry Turner.

48 percent of those asked said they would support a half-cent sales tax increase to help pay for improvements to roads, public transit, and other transportation needs, while 38 percent said they would not support the increase.

Meanwhile, 48 percent of those asked said they would not support a one-percent sales tax increase for general city expenses, while only 38 percent said they would support the measure.

48 percent of those asked said San Diego has gotten worse over the last four years, while only 18 percent said the city has gotten better.

46 percent of those asked said the biggest issue facing San Diego is the cost of living/housing, while 35 percent said homelessness is the biggest issue.

A total of 48 percent of those asked said the city needs to do more for those whose businesses and homes flooded in January. Only 26 percent of those polled said the city is doing enough.

Meanwhile, 62 percent of those asked said the city needs to do more to prepare for the next potentially catastrophic storm.

