POLL: 66% of San Diego County Republicans 'strongly approve' of Trump's job performance

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Republicans in San Diego have an overwhelmingly positive approval rating for President Donald Trump, just a little under a month into his second term, according to a recent SurveyUSA poll.

SurveyUSA conducted its poll of 335 registered Republicans in San Diego County from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, and broke the responses down by whether respondents identified with the MAGA movement.

When asked about the overall job Trump has done so far as president, 66% of respondents said they strongly approved, while 26% said they somewhat approved. When looking through the lens of the subcategories, 80% of MAGA Republicans gave Trump a strong approval rating, compared to 50% from the non-MAGA crowd.

The pollsters asked local Republicans to grade Trump's performance on topics including trade and foreign relations, immigration policy, national security and more.

Considering that tariffs have been a priority for this administration, 56% of those polled said they strongly approve of the president's actions on trade and foreign relations. For that question, 72% of MAGA Republicans strongly approved, while 40% of non-MAGA Republicans strongly approved.

When it comes to Trump's immigration policy, 67% of San Diego Republicans strongly approved of the boosted military presence at the border, mobilization of ICE and mass deportation plans; 84% of MAGA Republicans strongly approve compared to 49% who do not identify with that group.

Conversely, Trump received a lower grade, with 51% strongly supporting the policy of deporting undocumented migrants who have not committed a crime other than being in the U.S. illegally.

On the topic of uniting the country, 74% of local Republicans believe Trump is bringing it together, while 13% of those polled said he was dividing the country. The remaining 13% weren't sure.

Here's the rest of the survey responses:



68% strongly approve of Trump's approach to national security and military priorities (86% MAGA, 51% non-MAGA)

62% strongly approve of Trump's economic policies, particularly on tax reform and job creation (83% MAGA, 40 non-MAGA)

57% strongly approve of the executive orders President Trump has signed to date this term (74% MAGA, 40% non-MAGA)

56% strongly approve of Trump's actions on trade and foreign relations (72% MAGA, 40% non-MAGA)

55% strongly approve of Trump's relationship with Congress and his ability to pass legislation (73% MAGA, 40% non-MAGA)

64% say he is doing an "excellent job" fulfilling campaign promises (80% MAGA, 48% non-MAGA)

23% say good job; 9% fair job; 3% poor job

52% say the president is doing an excellent job of "draining the swap" in Washington (72% MAGA, 31% non-MAGA)

29% say good job; 8% fair job; 5% poor job

68% say their opinion of Republican party as a whole improved since inauguration day (80% MAGA, 57% non-MAGA)

9% say the party has gotten worse; 22% say it's about the same



You can find a full breakdown of the survey, including question responses by gender, age and race, by following this link.