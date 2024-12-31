Political analyst offers perspective on next steps for Board of Supervisors after Vargas resignation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The new year will bring a new face to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. Just weeks after winning a second term, Chairwoman Nora Vargas unexpectedly announced she would not take the oath of office. She cited personal safety and security reasons for her decision to resign without providing details.

Veteran San Diego Political analyst John Dadian says the announcement leaves a lot of questions.

"It begs the question, you ran for the campaign — that’s a lot of work. She raised a lot of money. She ran a good campaign all throughout the summer... You run a campaign; you win a short five or six weeks ago. Why the change? Why all of a sudden? Why didn’t you see this coming? Those are questions no one can answer," said Dadian.

Dadian says the board has a few options. Supervisors can appoint a successor, hold a special election or appoint an interim supervisor until an election is complete.



"Realistically, it’s not going to be an appointment because the remaining supervisors are two Republicans and two Democrats. Why give away that power?” Dadian says.

But a special election isn't cheap, and it would be the second one for the board in less than two years.

A spokeswoman with the Registrar of Voters says the cost to replace Supervisor Nathan Fletcher in 2023 was $4.8 million. That includes the election held in Aug. 2023 and the county's share for the November general election. The county was able to share the cost with other jurisdictions holding contests on that same date.

The cost for a special election to replace Chair Vargas is expected to be higher because it will likely be the only race at that time.

"Money is secondary, but the primary factor is the will of the people," says Dadian.

Supervisor Jim Desmond posted on social media that a special election should be held.

Desmond posted on X, " With Supervisor Vargas stepping down, the power to choose her replacement must rest where it belongs: with the voters of District 1. This seat impacts their future for nearly a full term - let the people decide."

The board is expected to decide on whether to move forward with a special election on Jan. 7. It would likely happen in late April or early May.