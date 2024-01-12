Police seek to identify College Area peeping Tom

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying a peeping Tom who was spotted peering through a backyard window at a College Area residence last month, watching women take showers.

The victims of the Dec. 28 crime in the 5700 block of Dorothy Drive confronted the stranger when they realized that someone was spying on them, prompting him to run off, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man, believed to be 30 to 40 years old, "appeared to be carrying his shoes and was possibly barefoot at the time of the incident," SDPD Officer Paul Dayes said.

A security camera captured images of the trespasser, described as a bearded, muscular man with a shaved head. He is believed to have been surreptitiously looking into the window of another home in the same neighborhood the previous night, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

