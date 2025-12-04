Police searching for suspect in alleged armed robbery in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police continued their search Thursday for a man suspected of armed robbery in San Diego's Kearny Mesa neighborhood.

The robbery occurred around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a man believed to be in his 40s, allegedly brandished a handgun and demanded cash from employees at 4865 Convoy Street, near the intersection of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the suspect was bald, with a light-colored hoodie and yellow pants.

No injuries were immediately reported, and the amount of money stolen was unclear.

Authorities urged anyone with information related to the robbery to call the police or SD Crime Stoppers at 619-235-8477.

