Police search for suspect after Morena officer-involved shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are searching for a suspect following an officer-involved shooting in the riverbed near the Morena neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting happened near the riverbed between the 4800 block of Pacific Highway and Morena Boulevard just before 10 a.m.

Police say around 9:45 a.m., they were called to the area in search of a suspect wanted for a felony.

Although the details on what led up to the shooting are unclear, no officers were injured, and the suspect is not believed to have been struck.

Police have closed the 4700 block of Pacific Highway in both directions as officers search for the suspect. The I-5 southbound off-ramp to I-8 and the Rosecrans Street exit are also shut down. Watch video from Sky10 below:

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

