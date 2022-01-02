Police search for witnesses to possible hate crime in Lincoln Park neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego police are looking for witnesses who may have seen an attack on an elderly Laotian man in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in mid-December.

On Friday, Dec. 17, sometime between 9:07 a.m. and 9:14 a.m., 81-year-old Mark Sanouvong was walking southbound past Porter North Elementary School on South 47th Street and Franklin Avenue when he was brutally attacked by an unknown suspect, The attack spilled into the middle of the street and stopped traffic.

The attacker is described as a 40-year-old man about six feet tall, with an average built and brown hair. He was seen wearing a light-colored jacket (possibly a tan Dickies Eisenhower jacket with a front zipper), blue jeans, and carrying a large bag.

Detectives will be doing another search for witnesses near Porter North Elementary School on Monday, Jan. 3.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the San Diego police or call Crime Stoppers.