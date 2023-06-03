Police search for suspect who robbed Bay Terrances Jack in the Box

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a Jack in the Box in the Bay Terraces neighborhood Friday evening.

SDPD said the suspect entered the restaurant located in the 2900 block of Alta View Drive at 6:31 p.m., reached over the counter, and grabbed money out of the cash register.

A woman employee attempted to stop him, but the suspect grabbed the cash register and threw it at her, SDPD said. As the suspect left the restaurant, another employee tried to stop him, but the suspect shoved him down. The suspect then got into a car and drove away northbound on Woodman Street.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build wearing a red sweatshirt and light gray jeans, police said.

Detectives from the department’s robbery unit are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

