Crime Stoppers release images in hopes of finding fatal hit-and-run driver in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers have released images to the public in hopes of getting the name of a man suspected of being the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left another man dead in Barrio Logan last month.

According to detectives, the fatal crash happened on Sunday, January 2 around 7:00 p.m.

Authorities say a 77-year-old man attempted to cross the intersection of Logan Avenue and Sampson Street when he was struck by a Chevrolet Malibu with temporary Arizona plates.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died from his injuries on Jan. 12.

San Diego police say the driver initially stopped but then fled the scene. He is described as a man in his 30s or 40s in a Malibu with a temporary license plate number of U511847.

Crime Stoppers are offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the man in the image.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect and/or the driver's car is asked to call SDPD’s Traffic Division at (858) 495-7807 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Please visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send a web or mobile app tip.