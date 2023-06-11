Watch Now
Police search for driver in University Heights hit-and-run

Posted at 7:25 AM, Jun 11, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a 47-year-old man seriously injured in University Heights.

San Diego Police Department said it happened in the 1800 block of El Cajon Boulevard just before 9 p.m. The victim was standing near the bus lane just east of the crosswalk. A car heading north on Park Boulevard turned right and hit the man. The driver then took off down El Cajon Boulevard.

Officers said the victim was unconscious and injured his head and shoulder. It’s unclear who was at fault.

The car is described as a dark-colored Honda Civic or BMW 3 series.

The department’s traffic division officers are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477

