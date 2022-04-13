Police release video of officer-involved shooting in Tierrasanta

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police have released body camera footage following an officer-involved shooting in Tierrasanta Saturday morning.

The incident began when officers received a call around 12:30 a.m. regarding someone trying to force their way into a home on the 4000 block of Rueda Drive.

Roughly 30 minutes later, officers received another call about a suspect trying to break into another home on the 5300 block of La Cuenta Drive. Officers then received a third call about a man who broke into a home on the 10000 block of Viacha Drive.

According to police, the homeowner said she barricaded herself into a room with her father.

When they arrived, authorities spotted a white minivan in the driveway that was previously reported stolen.

“Hearing screams from inside the residence, officers forced entry and confronted the suspect,” police said. “Ignoring officers’ commands to surrender, the suspect took the victim hostage at gunpoint and forced her into another bedroom.”

During the incident, the suspect reportedly “exposed himself and sexually battered the homeowner multiple times.”

Officers were able to get the homeowner’s father out of the home as police tried to negotiate with the suspect, who then fired at least one round inside the room, striking no one, police said.

“Shortly after that, an officer, who had climbed onto on a nearby rooftop, used a rifle to fire multiple rounds at the suspect through a window,” police added. “The suspect was not struck by the rounds.”

In response to the rifle rounds being fired, the suspect dropped to the floor, threw the gun away, and was taken into custody, according to police. The homeowner and her father were both safely rescued.

Police identified the suspect as Demetrius Trussell, 40. He was booked into jail on charges including hot prowl burglary, kidnapping, false imprisonment with a hostage, negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, indecent exposure, assault with the intent to commit a sex crime, sexual battery, multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and a parole hold.

The officer who fired rounds was also identified as Patrick Richards. He is an eight-year veteran of the San Diego Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Following the officer-involved shooting, police released body camera video of the shooting. Watch the video in the player below:

WARNING: The below video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

