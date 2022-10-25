Police: Pursuit leads to crash, rescue in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – Two people were taken to the hospital after crashing their car into a wall while speeding away from police Monday night in La Mesa.

At 11:26 p.m., officers tried to pull over a car in the 7700 block of Alvarado Road because its taillight was out, according to the San Diego Police Department. The driver sped off down Alvarado Road where they lost control, crashed into a wall, flipped over, and ejected both occupants.

A man was thrown out of the car and into the middle of the road, police said. A woman was trapped under the car when it rolled over. Officers were able to lift the car off the woman and pull her out.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SDPD said it's unknown why they fled or what charges the two may face.

