Police: Man shot while standing outside home in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 32-year-old man was shot while standing outside his Logan Heights home early Saturday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD said it happened in the 400 block of South 28th Street just after 1:00 a.m. The man told police that he felt pain in his left arm, checked his arm and discovered that he had been shot.

The victim said he never saw the suspect or suspects and was unable to provide a description, according to police. No other victims were found.

SDPD said the victim was taken to the hospital. His injury is considered non-life threatening.

The SDPD Central Investigation is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call them or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

