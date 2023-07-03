Police: Man arrested in connection to stabbing death of roommate in North Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 39-year-old San Diego man was arrested for allegedly killing a man inside a North Park apartment late Sunday night.

It happened at 11:55 p.m. inside an apartment in the 3800 block of Alabama Street, SDPD said. Officers arrived and found a 58-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his chest. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but he died at the scene. The man has been identified, but his name is being withheld until after his family has been notified.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called in and are investigating the incident. Little is known about what led up to the man’s death, but detectives learned that the victim shared the apartment with two other men, a father and a son.

Detectives say that the victim was attacked by his roommate’s son, who stabbed him multiple times for reasons that are under investigation. They said it appears to have been an ongoing dispute regarding the living situation between the suspect and victim.

SDPD said detectives are still investigating the scene and looking for physical evidence. They are currently looking for surveillance video and any witnesses who may have more information on the events leading up to the stabbing death of the victim.

At 4:00 a.m. on Monday, the suspect, Jonathan Robert Camp, returned to the apartment and was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into jail on one count of murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-530-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.