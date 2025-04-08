Police looking for man who shattered Tesla windshield during San Diego's 'Hands Off' protest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is looking for a man who vandalized a Tesla during San Diego's "Hands Off" protest on Saturday, April 5.

SDPD estimates that 12,000 people participated in the event downtown; the nationwide protests had called for "hands off rights and services" and aimed to stop "Trump and Musk's illegal billionaire power grab," according to demonstrators.

Protesters gathered around noon at the Civic Center Plaza, and police say the incident with the Tesla happened at around 1 p.m.

SDPD spokesperson Abbey Madison shared photos of the suspect with our newsroom. She says he approached a Tesla stopped at an intersection and struck the windshield with a wooden stick, causing it to shatter.

SDPD In this photo shared by the San Diego Police Department, the Tesla vandal is seen fleeing the scene of the crime.

According to Madison, the driver was a pregnant woman, and her young child was a passenger in the electric vehicle.

SDPD described the suspect as a white man in his 30s with a beard, who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He was wearing a dark hat, sunglasses, a gray backpack, a black vest with a gray T-shirt underneath it, black pants and dark Conserve shoes.

If you have any information for police about this vandalism, you can reach out to SDPD's Central Division Investigations Unit at 619-744-9530.