Police looking for hit-and-run driver after crash in East Village

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is looking for a driver it says intentionally hit someone downtown.

Witnesses told police two men were leaving a party near 16th and Market streets in the East Village around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

They say the two got into an argument in the Ace parking lot nearby. The victim started walking away towards a gas station, and the suspected attacker got in his car and pulled out of the parking lot, SDPD's watch commander log states.

The attacker drove down the sidewalk and ran over the victim, SDPD says.

The driver was last seen speeding away onto State Route 94 in a red Dodge Durango, according to SDPD. Police found the victim, who was unresponsive but conscious and breathing.

The 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers closed off 16th Street between Market and G streets as they investigated the crash. Police are investigating this case as an assault with a deadly weapon.