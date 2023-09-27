Police looking for driver in Alta Vista hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is looking for who was behind the wheel during a fatal hit-and-run crash in the Alta Vista neighborhood Friday night.

According to police, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, when a 42-year-old woman was pushing a shopping cart along the right shoulder of eastbound 5700 Division St.

A car traveling eastbound hit the pedestrian and fled the scene. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

A witness told police the car was a dark, four-door sedan. According to Crime Stoppers' press release, investigators found surveillance video from nearby the crash and collected evidence at the scene.

The initial investigation indicates the suspect car was possibly a black Chevrolet Cruze manufactured between 2011 and 2015.

"The vehicle will be missing its right-side mirror and the plastic line from inside the right front wheel well," the release says. "There should be significant damage to the right front corner of the vehicle and its windshield.

If you have any information for police about the identity or location of the suspect and the car, reach out to SDPD at 858-573-5002. You can stay anonymous with your tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

You could earn a $1,000 reward for sharing a tip that leads to an arrest in this case.