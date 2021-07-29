Police investigating pair of armed robberies in Midway District, Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police officers are investigating a pair of armed robberies that occurred less than an hour apart late Wednesday in the Midway District and Pacific Beach.

The first robbery was reported at a business in the 3600 block of Midway Drive just after 9 p.m., according to SDPD. Two suspects dressed in all black entered the business, one of whom was armed with a gun. The armed suspect grabbed the clerk while the second suspect took an unknown amount of money from the register.

The clerk wasn't injured but did endure a minor scratch on his neck during the incident.

Less than an hour later, just after 10 p.m., a second robbery occurred in the 1100 block of Garnet Avenue under similar circumstances. Two suspects in the same attire entered the store and held the clerk at gunpoint, according to SDPD.

The clerk didn't fight back and allowed the suspect to take money from the register, as well as a bong and vapes from the shop. The clerk wasn't injured, police added.

In both instances, SDPD said the two suspects were described as Black males about 20 years old, but police were not able to provide any more of a description. Police said they believe the two robberies are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.