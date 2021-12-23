Police investigate woman's suspicious death in Clairemont Mesa West

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Clairemont Mesa West Monday evening.

According to San Diego Police, officers were called to complete a welfare check just before 8:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Mount Abbey Avenue in Claremont Mesa West Monday.

When they arrived, officers found a “disoriented elderly male in the garage.” “ The vehicle inside the garage was running and the garage was filled with exhaust fumes. The home was also filled with the odor of natural gas,” police said.

While checking the home, officers found a deceased woman inside. “It is unknown when or how the female died, but she had been deceased for some time,” the department added.

According to the department, it’s unclear how the woman died. The department said investigators are currently collecting evidence and trying to find witnesses.

The identity of the woman hasn’t been released, but authorities said she is believed to be a resident of the home.

The man found in the garage, along with a patrol sergeant and two patrol officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of carbon monoxide exposure. The officers were all treated and released. The 84-year-old man was kept for additional treatment, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.