Police investigate shooting in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are investigating after a man was shot at Campland by the Bay Tuesday night.

According to San Diego Police, the shooting happened on the 2000 block of Pacific Beach Drive shortly after 10 p.m.

The department said a man was shot in the chest several times. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting, the department added.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

