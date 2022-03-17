Police investigate double stabbing in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in Kearny Mesa Wednesday night.

According to the department, the stabbings happened on the 3700 block of Convoy Street just after 8 p.m.

When officers arrived in the area they discovered two people stabbed. Both victims were taken to the hospital in unknown condition, according to police.

At this time, the details surrounding the stabbing are unclear. The suspect is described as a woman in her 20s who is approximately five feet tall with shoulder-length blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and black ripped jeans, police said.

