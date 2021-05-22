Watch
Police investigate after man found dead in Ocean Beach alley

Posted at 1:13 PM, May 22, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego Police are investigating after a man was found dead in an Ocean Beach alley late Friday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 4800 block of Niagara Avenue just before 11 p.m. after receiving reports of an unresponsive man in the alley.

When officers arrived, they found someone performing CPR on the man. The victim later died at the scene.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding the death are unclear, sparking an investigation by homicide detectives.

“It is still early in the investigation and detectives have no information about the circumstances surrounding the death, however, the male had visible injuries,” police said.

The man hasn’t been publicly identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

