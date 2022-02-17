Police hope to identify College Area prowler

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police are searching for a man suspected of peering through the windows of young women.

According to San Diego Police, the unidentified man was reported going onto private property and peeping into the windows of young, college-aged woman in the late evening in the College Area.

“SDPD is investigating several cases and in some instances, the suspect was captured on private surveillance cameras,” police said.

Some of the incidents have been reported on Ewing Street, Tipton Street, Dorothy Drive, and Mary Lane Drive.

The suspect is described as a 30-40-year-old Black man who is six feet tall with a thin build.

“He has a bald head and was seen wearing black-framed “prescription-style” glasses. In some cases, he was seen with a short beard,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Brigitta Belz at 858-495-7929 or bbelz@pd.sandiego.gov or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-8477.

