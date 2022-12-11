Man killed in Barrio Logan stabbing, San Diego police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego Police Department says a man was killed in a stabbing in the Barrio Logan neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Logan Ave. around 12:07 a.m. after someone called to report they had found the stabbing victim nearby. Officers from the Central Division arrived on scene within minutes, finding a 29-year-old Hispanic man suffering from several stab wounds to his upper body, SDPD's press release says.

The officers started giving the man first aid and called for medics, but the man did not survive. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:24 a.m., according to SDPD.

The San Diego Police Homicide Unit also responded to the scene.

"It is still early in the investigation and little is known about the circumstances leading up to the male’s death," the department says.

Police say they do know there was another man with the victim when the stabbing happened. Officers briefly detained that man at the scene, but he was released a short time later, the release says.

Homicide detectives are looking for physical evidence, surveillance video and any other witnesses who may be able to give more information about the stabbing to police.

Police say they've identified the victim but are not releasing his name at this time because they are in the process of notifying the family.

SDPD did not release any information about the suspect.

If you have any information for SDPD, call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 to stay anonymous with your tip.