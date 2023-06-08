Point Loma High School student selected for elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Point Loma High School student has a rare opportunity this summer to hop on the fast track for a career as a U.S. Navy pilot.

According to a press release, Orianna Russell has earned a spot in the Navy's Summer Flight Academy aviation program at Delaware State University. She is just one of 28 high-achieving high school upperclassmen from across the country chosen for this elite program, which was established in 2021 by the Naval Air Forces Commander to improve diversity in military aviation.

Program participants will receive an FAA private pilot's license once they complete the intensive, eight-week program. The students will also receive five college credits upon finishing the program.

The Navy estimates the program costs around $28,000 per student; however, they will not have to pay a dime. The Naval STEM Coordination Office, which is part of the Office of Naval Research, is funding the flight academy since the program is part of a new STEM initiative.

All of the students selected for the flight academy participate in the Navy and Marine Corps Junior ROTC programs at their respective schools.

The manager of the flight academy program says Russell is a prime candidate for it.

“The goal of the scholarship program is to expose exceptional minority students to a career path that currently lacks diversity,” says LT Olivia Barrau, E-2C Hawkeye Naval Flight Officer, CNAF Operations Officer for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and CNAF Flight Academy Program Manager. “Orianna Russell has what it takes to be a leader in the field of aviation, and the Navy is honored to play a part in her personal and professional journeys.”

Not only is Russell in NJROTC at Point Loma High, she is also a competitive swimmer who studies quantum computing.

During the program, which will take place between June 12 and Aug. 3, Russell will spend at least 32 hours in the classroom learning about aviation. She will also receive more than 40 hours of flight training in either a Vulcanair V.10 or Piper Warrior aircraft.

For the certification process, Russell will need to finish 17 hours of solo flights.