PHOTOS: San Diego Comic-Con 2026 takes over the convention center

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Here's a look at some of the cosplay seen at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con. Adrian Carmona

Here's a look at some of the cosplay seen at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con. Adrian Carmona

Here's a look at some of the cosplay seen at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con. Adrian Carmona

Here's a look at some of the cosplay seen at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con. Adrian Carmona

Here's a look at some of the cosplay seen at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con. Adrian Carmona

Here's a look at some of the cosplay seen at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con. Adrian Carmona

Here's a look at some of the cosplay seen at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con. Adrian Carmona

Here's a look at some of the cosplay seen at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con. Adrian Carmona

Here's a look at some of the cosplay seen at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con. Adrian Carmona

Here's a look at some of the cosplay seen at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con. Adrian Carmona

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