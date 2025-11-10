Pet adoption waivers for veterans continue through Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Veterans seeking new friends may find one at the Helen Woodward Animal Center where military members and their families can adopt a pet with a waived fee today through Tuesday, Veterans Day.

The costs of adoption are being covered during the Paws for Patriots event by Animals For Armed Forces and KayBella Cares on a first-come, first-served basis. Approved adopters will pay just the $36 microchip fee.

The offer is part of the Veterans Day celebrations and commemorations taking place throughout San Diego County.

"Sponsored military adoptions are a great example of people helping animals and animals helping people," Helen Woodward Animal Center Adoption Services Director Kendall Schulz said. "These orphan pets get to find their forever homes and then go on to provide so much comfort to these families who need the love of a furry friend the most."

The Woodward Center leads multiple programs serving veterans, including: a Pet Encounter Therapy program with therapeutic animals to "help lower blood pressure, regulate breathing, improve memory and lift the spirits of wounded soldiers"; its AniMeals program which regularly assists Wounded Warriors, providing pet food to wounded military clients with service dogs; and its Companion Animal Hospital Military Fund, which offers free veterinary services to the pets of active duty enlisted military E-1 to E-7 or disabled military and their immediate family members.

"We can't thank our donors, Animals For Armed Forces and KayBellaCares, for helping us cover these adoption fees, enough," Schulz said.

"Everybody benefits from the bonds that develop between animals and the military families that deserve them."

The Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe. Adoption hours for the Paws for Patriots are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

