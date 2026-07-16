Pest control calls are surging as summer heat and humidity drive mosquitoes and other pests

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- Mosquitoes near San Carlos have tested positive for West Nile virus, and pest control experts say the summer heat is making conditions ideal for a wide range of pests — including some that could end up inside your home.

Nick Falcione with Thrasher Pest Control said his crews are seeing a surge in calls as high temperatures and humidity drive pest activity.

"Summer is definitely the busiest for us, especially with this kind of humidity we see a lot more pest breeding which equals a lot more calls," Falcione said.

Thrasher Pest Control crews are responding to properties to spray pest repellent and sweep for spiders. Falcione said calls are up for mosquitoes, spiders, rodents, and ants.

"Ants are always prominent during the summer as well with the heat they're coming out trying to survive find water sources and carbohydrates that's why they make their ways inside houses," Falcione said.

Mosquitoes are drawing the most concern after the county confirmed a group tested positive for West Nile virus near San Carlos.

Falcione said professional treatments can only go so far — homeowners also need to take action on their own properties.

"Dumping out any standing water in your property whether it's dog bowls, emptying out tires that might of had some water contributed from sprinklers, overwatering your lawns can contribute to a lot more mosquitos as they lay their eggs in standing water. They only need about an inch of standing water to lay an egg in," Falcione said.

Falcione also recommends trimming overgrown landscaping, where mosquitoes tend to hide during the day.

The county is encouraging anyone who notices an increase in mosquito activity to report it to Vector Control so officials can investigate before the population grows.

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