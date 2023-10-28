Teen girl shot as she left party near El Cajon Blvd. in Talmadge, police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says a teen girl was shot as she left a party off of El Cajon Blvd. in the Talmadge area early Saturday morning.

SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki confirmed to ABC 10News the 17-year-old victim left a party in the area of 4400 Winona Ave. around 12:50 a.m. Police say based on witness statements, two groups of people were fighting at the same location. One of the people in the group took out a gun and shot it multiple times.

The girl was shot once in the upper back, and the people who were fighting ran off in different directions, according to SDPD's watch commander log.

At that time, someone shot at her, striking her with a bullet.

Sharki says the victim was taken to a hospital in the area to receive treatment for serious, yet non-life-threatening, injuries.

Witnesses told police the shooter was a male in a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, but they didn't know his exact age.

Details are limited at this time as SDPD continues its preliminary investigation. SDPD's street gang unit responded to the shooting and is investigating.

"Detectives are investigating the case. They are in the process of collecting video evidence, looking for and interviewing witnesses, and asking anyone with information to call police or crime stoppers," Sharki told ABC 10News.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.