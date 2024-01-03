Pershing Drive Bikeway Project to be finished in spring, SANDAG says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Neighbors living near the construction of the Pershing Drive Bikeway Project, stretching from North Park to Bankers Hill, may soon find reprieve. SANDAG says the project, which has been going on for two years, is on track to finish on time over the next few months.

"This is ridiculous as far as I'm concerned. I'm 55 years old now and I've never seen a project like this go on in my life," says North Park resident Brent Jackman.

The bikeway is 2.3 miles long, and it's designed to convert a 4-way express way into a parkway.

"Providing a walkway, sidewalk and a two-way bike way," a SANDAG spokesperson said as they explained the project's purpose. "Connecting North Park all the way down through Balboa Park all the way into downtown."

But until that's done, there's just one lane of traffic going down the hill and nothing going up it.

"It's a long linear project," the spokesperson said.

According to SANDAG, the work will wrap up this spring. That's on schedule with what was originally announced.

Jackman and his fellow neighbors have been upset about the traffic the project created.

10News reporter Spencer Soicher tracked how long it took to go from the bottom of the project in Golden Hill to the top of it in North Park.

It took Soicher 4 minutes and 3 seconds to make it to the top, and on the trip back down, it took him 2 minutes and 37 seconds. However, Soicher's experiment took place around lunchtime, not the rush hour residents dread.

"From the time you get off the freeway to about here, you'll be a good half hour," Jackman says.

Jackman worries when the project is done that the elimination of a vehicle lane on each side will lead to continued traffic in the area.

"I think it's a joke," he says.

But SANDAG says it's part of its vision to improve mobility safety in the area.

"When it's done, it's going to be one of our best projects," the spokespersons ays. "It's really going to be a crown jewel for our bikeway network and really a big improvement for Balboa Park as well."