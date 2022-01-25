Construction to begin on Pershing Bikeway

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Construction is set to begin Tuesday on the Pershing Bikeway, a project near San Diego’s Balboa Park aimed at keeping bicyclists and pedestrians safe.

The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) project will allow bicyclists and other users to safely navigate around Balboa Park, as well as travel between North Park and downtown San Diego.

The 2.3-mile stretch will include a two-way separated bikeway, buffered bike lanes, and a walking path for pedestrians.

Many bicycle advocates have called for safety improvements following two deadly crashes in the past year.

The $13.4 million project is expected to be completed by 2024.

During the construction, officials are advising the public to be aware of workers and traffic control measures in the area near Pershing Drive/Upas Street/28th Street.