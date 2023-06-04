Watch Now
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured after crash in Gaslamp

Posted at 1:32 PM, Jun 04, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 27-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a car in the Gaslamp early Sunday afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At 12:36 a.m., a 54-year-old man driving a 2023 GMC Yukon was driving northbound in the 800 block of 5th Avenue when the pedestrian crossed the street against the red hand in the path of the truck and struck.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and treated for a life-threatening brain bleed, police said.

The SDPD traffic unit is investigating the crash. Alcohol was not a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic unit or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
