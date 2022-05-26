Pedestrian struck by car, seriously injured in Bay Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pickup truck struck a pedestrian on a Bay Park- area roadway Thursday, gravely injuring her.

The unidentified woman, believed to be 60 to 70 years old, was crossing the street in the 3500 block of Clairemont Drive when the southbound 2004 Ford F-150 hit her shortly before 8 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took her to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, SDPD Officer David O'Brien said.

It was not immediately clear who was at fault for the accident.