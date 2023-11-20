Pedestrian seriously injured when struck by sedan in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian was seriously injured in Hillcrest when he was struck by a sedan driven by a man who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run and driving under the influence, police said Monday.

A 35-year-old man was driving his silver 2011 Mercedes-Benz E350 westbound in the 1000 block of University Avenue at 8:41 p.m. Sunday as a 33- year-old man was walking westbound straddling the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes in the 1000 block of University Avenue, said Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department. The Mercedes-Benz driver struck the pedestrian in the roadway.

The driver pulled over and exited his vehicle, the officer said. Two witnesses saw the man run away but he later returned. The witnesses saw him and told him to stay, but he ran away again and the witnesses chased after him and walked him back to the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with a skull fracture and brain bleed, Buttle said.

An SDPD Traffic Investigation Unit responded to the scene and were investigating the collision.

