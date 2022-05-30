Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on SR-94

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed early Monday state Route 94 in San Diego's Stockton area, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported at 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of SR-94, just west of state Route 15, according CHP to officials.

The driver of a gray Volkswagen sedan notified the CHP that they hit a person, the CHP said. The pedestrian was found in the far right lane and pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.