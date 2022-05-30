Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on SR-94

sr94_pedestrian_fatal_053022.jpg
KGTV
sr94_pedestrian_fatal_053022.jpg
Posted at 7:17 AM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 10:58:13-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed early Monday state Route 94 in San Diego's Stockton area, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported at 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of SR-94, just west of state Route 15, according CHP to officials.

The driver of a gray Volkswagen sedan notified the CHP that they hit a person, the CHP said. The pedestrian was found in the far right lane and pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
TUNE IN Thursday, June 2 8/7c

TUNE IN Thursday, June 2 8/7c