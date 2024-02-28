Watch Now
Pedestrian crash on State Route 163 causes traffic

A pedestrian crash on State Route 163 south into downtown caused large backups during the morning commute Wednesday.
Posted at 6:46 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 09:51:18-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A pedestrian crash on State Route 163 south caused large backups for people heading downtown during the Wednesday morning commute.

As of 6:30 a.m., the connector between I-5 and SR-163 heading south was shutdown. While SR-163 south into downtown was closed, California Highway Patrol officers diverted traffic to both I-5 south and I-5 north.

For detours, commuters could either get off on 4th Avenue or Park Boulevard.

According to 10News' traffic tracker, cars were going as slow as 10 to 15 mph in the area of the crash.

Several CHP crews were on the scene to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News is working to gather more information on this crash.

