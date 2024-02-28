Pedestrian crash on State Route 163 causes traffic

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A pedestrian crash on State Route 163 south caused large backups for people heading downtown during the Wednesday morning commute.

As of 6:30 a.m., the connector between I-5 and SR-163 heading south was shutdown. While SR-163 south into downtown was closed, California Highway Patrol officers diverted traffic to both I-5 south and I-5 north.

For detours, commuters could either get off on 4th Avenue or Park Boulevard.

According to 10News' traffic tracker, cars were going as slow as 10 to 15 mph in the area of the crash.

Several CHP crews were on the scene to investigate the crash.

CRASH INV. PEDESTRIAN: 163 S at 5 connector.



Traffic diverted to 5 north and south. Leave time for travel. Drivers crawling down 163 starting at the 8.@10News pic.twitter.com/nKBDUhBae3 — Vanessa Paz (@10NewsPaz) February 28, 2024

This is a developing story. ABC 10News is working to gather more information on this crash.