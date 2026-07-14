Parts of San Diego County under extreme heat warning as families flock to Santee Lakes splash pad to stay cool

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) -- San Diego County's first major heat wave of the summer is underway, with an extreme heat warning in effect through Thursday. Inland communities could see triple-digit temperatures, sending families searching for ways to stay cool.

At Santee Lakes, the splash pad was packed with kids running through the water while parents stayed in the shade.

Emily Kuelbs, a parent at the splash pad, said the location was a natural choice for families.

"It is burning hot, and these kids tend to melt in the heat, so Santee Lakes is the perfect place to come for the splash pad, and we're here for hours," Kuelbs said.

Fellow parent Sara Connor said the heat in East County can feel even more intense than the forecast suggests.

"I feel like every time I hear like 96 degrees, I have to add 5 to 10 degrees just because of the humidity and being in East County, but having things like this in East County really help us beat the heat," Connor said.

Some parents say the splash pad is the best place to bring their kids to stay entertained without overheating. Even the kids agree.

"It's been really fun. We went to the park over there, and we went to the splash pad, and it got wet, and we fed the ducks," said McCoy Allred, a child playing at the splash pad.

Connor also pointed to other local resources for families looking to escape the heat.

"Just sun protection, staying in a lot of the shade. Um, the Santi library we go to a lot because it's one of the cool zones here in Santi, so we come hang out there, and they do regular like kid playtime for a couple of hours," Connor said.

For McCoy, cold treats are another go-to strategy for staying cool.

"It's really, really hot. I like mint chocolate chip ice cream and Otter Pops. I love those," Allred said.

Pascaline Biamungu, who made the trip from the area to find relief, also had ice cream on her mind.

"It's very hot today, and I feel like some refreshing ice cream would just be nice, and we're from Al Cajon, but our favorite ice cream spot is Hendel's," Biamungu said.

Whether at the splash pad or an ice cream shop, health officials remind people to drink plenty of water and limit time outside during the hottest parts of the day.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

