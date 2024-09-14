Parents want to 'collaborate' over new ethnic studies course

A meeting grew tense Thursday night as the San Dieguito Union High School District took in feedback on the new Ethnic Studies unit being implemented next year across the state.

“The room was divided, almost as if you had two opposing sides,” said Nicole Bernstein, a concerned parent and co-founder of PeerK12.

But not every parent wants their kids in the course just yet, saying this year’s pilot program of the class seems to focus on the negative events certain ethnic groups went through- rather than positive.

“Ethnic studies is supposed to bring us together, not rip us apart,” said Berstein.

The reason this course is getting a test run now is because a California state law is requiring the unit for all students- starting with the graduating class of 2029-2030.

The State Board of Education is guiding the design of the course, but 10News was told teachers and the community will have a say as well.

“And I feel like we're not being included in the way that we would want, which is simply as partners, we're parents, they're the educators, let us collaborate together,” said Bernstein.

The County Office of Education will be giving teachers training on how to pilot these units as soon as next week.

Teachers will then try out the first unit of the course and return with feedback.

Feedback that parents want to add in as well- however, big changes in the actual curriculum may not be made due to demands from the state.

“I encourage the parents who wanted a delay, I want to remind them that, their engagement, it's not over. So the input has to be evaluated through the lens of can that input be incorporated and we still comply with the requirements of ethnic studies,” said Rimga Viskanta, SDUHSD Board of Trustees President.

The next community engagement night for SDUHSD where you can give your feedback on the ethnic studies course, will be Sept 17 at Earl Warren Middle School at 5:30 p.m.